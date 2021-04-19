Life BOOKS A reading list to prepare for a postpandemic age Longlisted, shortlisted and winning authors of the FT and McKinsey business book of the year award reveal their choices BL PREMIUM

London — It is too soon to say we have entered a post-Covid-19 world, but it is never too soon to prepare for the future. So to celebrate the launch of this year’s Financial Times and McKinsey Business Book of the Year Award, we asked longlisted, shortlisted and winning authors to choose a book to add to a postpandemic reading list.

Last year’s winner, Sarah Frier, author of No Filter, selected a book that could be in the running this year. Her choice is Amazon Unbound (published next month), by Brad Stone, who won the book award himself in 2013 with his last book on the e-commerce and technology group, The Everything Store...