BOOKS
A reading list to prepare for a postpandemic age
Longlisted, shortlisted and winning authors of the FT and McKinsey business book of the year award reveal their choices
19 April 2021 - 05:02
London — It is too soon to say we have entered a post-Covid-19 world, but it is never too soon to prepare for the future. So to celebrate the launch of this year’s Financial Times and McKinsey Business Book of the Year Award, we asked longlisted, shortlisted and winning authors to choose a book to add to a postpandemic reading list.
Last year’s winner, Sarah Frier, author of No Filter, selected a book that could be in the running this year. Her choice is Amazon Unbound (published next month), by Brad Stone, who won the book award himself in 2013 with his last book on the e-commerce and technology group, The Everything Store...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now