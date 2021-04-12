Life Unilever’s ‘skin lightening’ cream tests its purpose BL PREMIUM

At Unilever, there will be no more “normal”. The multinational is cutting the word from the packaging and advertising of its beauty and personal care products in a push to challenge “narrow beauty ideals”.

The initiative unveiled in March, in which Unilever will also stop digitally altering images of models’ body shape, size, proportion and skin colour, is the latest move by CEO Alan Jope to sharpen the company’s focus on “purpose” — something of a mantra among consumer goods makers keen to cater for households increasingly concerned about the ethics of the goods in their supermarket trolley. ..