Covid-19 lockdown is tough on couples
12 April 2021 - 05:02
Would the pandemic prove a boom time for the birth rate or divorce lawyers? That was one of the questions about this vast social experiment when the world went into quarantine a year ago.
Early signs were not promising. A report from northwest China in March 2020 described a record number of applications for divorce as the registration offices reopened. In 2020 the UN called the rise in domestic abuse cases the “shadow pandemic”. More recently, the Financial Times reported falling birth rates across Europe...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now