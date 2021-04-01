Life Galactic battle over Elon Musk’s Starlink is a concern for space community Rush to launch satellites threatens to crowd areas in low orbit to Earth BL PREMIUM

London — Elon Musk has been tantalising investors with the prospect of an initial public offering of his satellite internet constellation, Starlink, but only “when revenue growth is smooth and predictable”.

The tweets by the maverick tech entrepreneur have some market punters excitedly calculating valuations in the tens of billions or more for Starlink, a service that is not yet complete and a business model that is far from proven...