Life BIG READ: ‘The ultimate David and Goliath story’: the fight to open a union at Amazon The online retailer has expanded rapidly during the pandemic but is now the focus of a debate about pay, race and inequality BL PREMIUM

Perry Connelly has been working at Amazon for 11 months, a tenure long enough to earn him the status of “old timer” among his colleagues at the facility in Bessemer, Alabama. Not long after he started, and after a run-in with management that he and others felt unfair, he discreetly pulled two co-workers aside.

“I was like, man … what we need here’s a union.”..