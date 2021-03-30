BIG READ: ‘The ultimate David and Goliath story’: the fight to open a union at Amazon
The online retailer has expanded rapidly during the pandemic but is now the focus of a debate about pay, race and inequality
30 March 2021 - 05:10
Perry Connelly has been working at Amazon for 11 months, a tenure long enough to earn him the status of “old timer” among his colleagues at the facility in Bessemer, Alabama. Not long after he started, and after a run-in with management that he and others felt unfair, he discreetly pulled two co-workers aside.
“I was like, man … what we need here’s a union.”..
