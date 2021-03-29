Life The truth is that many of us have had a good pandemic Those who aren’t home schooling or working in intensive care have received the gift of time BL PREMIUM

Paris — I got coffee outside last Saturday with a friend whom I’d barely seen all pandemic. Straight after bumping elbows, he proudly took out his phone to show me his latest medical tests: his bad cholesterol had plummeted because he had stopped eating out.

He was happy not socialising. Invited to two illegal dinner parties the previous night, he had told each host that he couldn’t come because he was going to the other gathering. He then sat at home and watched Netflix. We enjoyed seeing each other, but in less than an hour we were both done, made our excuses and each retreated home to blessed solitude...