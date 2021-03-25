Life Facebook: the billion-dollar bot problem If a percentage of accounts are fake, advertisers should be demanding a discount BL PREMIUM

Facebook or Fakebook? In the last quarter of 2020 the US social media giant disabled 1.3-billion fake accounts — a tally equal to almost half its real monthly active users. User accounts are the basis for advertising sales that make up almost all of Facebook’s revenues. If a percentage of accounts are fake, advertisers should be demanding a discount.

For the past two years, Facebook has been removing at least 1-billion fake accounts each quarter, most as soon as they are created, it claims. Despite increasing its headcount by 30% in 2020, and claiming “the most advanced systems in the world” to address fake accounts that spread misinformation, the problem has lingered. ..