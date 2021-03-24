Life Travel companies nurse losses but position for emerging trends Self-catering lets and bike subscription businesses set to capitalise from post-lockdown recovery BL PREMIUM

Airbnb co-founder Brian Chesky told a tech industry conference in 2014 that his accommodation booking platform was “the eBay of space in the early days”.

Now a behemoth provider of both accommodation and experiences to travel-hungry customers, the 13-year-old platform has inspired hundreds of smaller travel businesses in its wake — many of which feature in the Financial Times’s latest annual ranking of Europe’s fastest-growing companies...