Are holograms going to put an end to Zoom fatigue?
Mark Zuckerberg suggested people would soon ‘hologram into work’ even before the pandemic left offices empty
11 March 2021 - 05:05
London — In a widely cited paper last month, Stanford professor Jeremy Bailenson prescribed four solutions for the scourge of office workers the world over: Zoom fatigue.
Spending several exhausting hours staring into a webcam is far from the greatest challenge that the past 12 months have presented. But among home workers at least, it may be one of the pandemic’s most widespread side effects...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now