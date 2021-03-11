Life Are holograms going to put an end to Zoom fatigue? Mark Zuckerberg suggested people would soon ‘hologram into work’ even before the pandemic left offices empty BL PREMIUM

London — In a widely cited paper last month, Stanford professor Jeremy Bailenson prescribed four solutions for the scourge of office workers the world over: Zoom fatigue.

Spending several exhausting hours staring into a webcam is far from the greatest challenge that the past 12 months have presented. But among home workers at least, it may be one of the pandemic’s most widespread side effects...