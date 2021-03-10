Life The tiny Icelandic town pinning its hopes on the Oscars Hit hard by the pandemic, little Husavik hopes a spoof musical and an Academy Award nomination could spur a rapid recovery BL PREMIUM

The streets of Husavik, a remote fishing town in Iceland’s far north, were quiet last week. The winter storms had passed and the snowy mountains across the bay sparkled in the sunshine, but there were few people around to enjoy the spectacle, and certainly no tourists.

Iceland’s tourism boom has been brought to an abrupt standstill by the pandemic — in the final quarter of 2020, visitor numbers were down 96% on the previous year. For places like Husavik, where a third of jobs directly depend on holidaymakers, the impact has been severe and, at times, the outlook bleak. And yet, against the odds, the town has a spring in its step and a possible saviour from the unlikeliest of places: Hollywood...