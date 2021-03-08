Stark link between obesity and Covid deaths revealed
08 March 2021 - 05:00
Nine out of 10 deaths from coronavirus have occurred in countries with high obesity levels, according to World Health Organization (WHO)-backed research that sets out the stark correlation between excessive weight and lives lost to the disease.
The study from the World Obesity Federation (WOF), which represents scientists, medical professionals and researchers from more than 50 regional and national obesity associations, showed mortality rates were 10 times higher where at least 50% of the population was overweight...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now