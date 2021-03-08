Microdosing study shows placebo effect of taking psychedelics
08 March 2021 - 05:00
People who microdose psychedelics are likely to feel more satisfied with life but the transformation comes from the expectation of their effect rather than the actual drugs, the first major study in the field has concluded.
The practice of regularly taking low doses of LSD or psilocybin, also found in magic mushrooms, has spread since it became a trend among Silicon Valley techies a few years ago...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now