Life Microdosing study shows placebo effect of taking psychedelics BL PREMIUM

People who microdose psychedelics are likely to feel more satisfied with life but the transformation comes from the expectation of their effect rather than the actual drugs, the first major study in the field has concluded.

The practice of regularly taking low doses of LSD or psilocybin, also found in magic mushrooms, has spread since it became a trend among Silicon Valley techies a few years ago...