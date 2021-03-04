MyHeritage unveils AI tool that turns photos of dead relatives into videos
04 March 2021 - 05:10
MyHeritage, a website where users can research their family trees, has announced a “deep nostalgia” feature that can turn even a single photo of a relative into a video where they can smile, nod and wink back at them.
The feature, created with the Israeli computer vision firm D-ID, is the latest milestone for artificial intelligence-generated media, which has spread from high-end Hollywood films to casual hobbyists in just a few years...
