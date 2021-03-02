Life BIG READ: The new politics of climate change Global warming has made environmentalists of us all. Yet debate still rages over what is the best solution BL PREMIUM

London — A billionaire, a novelist and a professor all write a book about climate change.

That may sound like the start of a joke but it is not, especially for philanthropist Bill Gates and author Jonathan Franzen. Their books have come out just as Michael E Mann, one of the world’s best-known climate scientists, has published a book accusing each of abetting new forces of inactivism slowing efforts to tackle climate change...