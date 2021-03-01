Life Moderna produces Covid-19 shot targeting variant found in SA US biotech is preparing for a clinical trial to gauge effectiveness on 501. V2 strain BL PREMIUM

New York — Moderna has become the first vaccine maker to produce a shot targeted at the virus variant discovered in SA, and will ship the doses to the US National Institutes of Health to prepare for a clinical trial.

The Boston-based biotech is taking a three-pronged strategy to address concerns that its vaccine, along with several others, is less effective against the 501. V2 strain. ..