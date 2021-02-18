Life Reach for the stars: what Clubhouse can learn from TikTok Celebrities are a shortcut to attention, but they do not guarantee people will stick around BL PREMIUM

Every social media network gets the influencers it deserves. On buzzy new Silicon Valley app Clubhouse, where users gather in audio chat rooms, that means venture capitalists and tech founders. They may be decades older and vastly richer than the teenagers who usually jump into new platforms but they are just as eager. If they have their way, Clubhouse is about to become a global phenomenon.

Early signs are promising. When Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg made a surprise appearance on Clubhouse this month, the reaction was ecstatic. The spike in users trying to listen appeared to cause glitches, meaning the event had to be restarted. Days earlier, Tesla boss Elon Musk created a similar surge of excitement. He has since announced he will appear on the app with rapper Kanye West...