Tom Brady and the vindication of age over youth
15 February 2021 - 05:02
In the first half of last Sunday’s Super Bowl a frothing 43-year-old Tom Brady chased down an opposing player, 28-year-old Tyrann Mathieu, and barked something so unpleasant into his face mask that it appeared to stun the younger man, nicknamed Honey Badger.
For an instant, Brady ceased to be the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vying for an unheard-of seventh Super Bowl victory and became something more familiar to me: a deranged old man angrily chasing a kid off his lawn...
