Life Nike to North Face: Why I'm obsessed with technical clothing With outdoor pursuits among the last to be lost in lockdown, high-end gear has become a focus for fashion

What would be in the fashion time capsule for 2020-2021? Sweatpants and Birkenstocks, sure, but also, crucially, fitness and outdoor kit. During lockdown, there feels like little point in “serving looks” involving extravagant jewellery or tailoring. Instead, many of us craving that fashion fix have found it in the combination of fitness and outdoor gear.

“I never knew sportswear could be so interesting,” declares one friend. Once someone who might have thought Gore-Tex a niche genre of horror movie, he is now scouring the internet for sold-out retro-style running trousers from a Nike x Undercover Gyakusou collection with Japanese designer Jun Takahashi...