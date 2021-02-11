Tesla’s bitcoin bet is unlikely to have many corporate copycats
11 February 2021 - 05:05
Cryptocurrencies play almost no role in the staid world of corporate treasury, where protecting a company’s financial liquidity and cash reserves are key. Their volatility has ruled them out.
That did not stop Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, from putting $1.5bn of his company’s spare cash into bitcoin in January. The company’s shares edged up more than 1% on news of the bet on Monday, while the price of bitcoin staged a strong rally. But to experts in corporate treasury management, the move makes almost no sense...
