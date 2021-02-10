The Versailles complex: political leaders and their palaces
Aqua-discos, ice-hockey rinks, gold and crystal fill opulent behemoths built to impress and intimidate
10 February 2021 - 05:07
When Alexei Navalny’s two-hour video about a palace he alleged was Vladimir Putin’s hit 100-million views on YouTube, you could see that the Russian president was rattled.
A little more than a week later, oligarch Arkady Rotenberg was wheeled out to take the flak, saying it was his home — the imperial eagles, nautical exclusion zone and security service presence seem to tell another story, though...
