Should Covid vaccines be mandatory at work?
08 February 2021 - 05:00
London — On May 4, a new cruise ship called the Spirit of Adventure is due to leave the English port of Dover on a maiden voyage like no other.
The vessel’s owner, Britain’s over-50s holiday and insurance group Saga, is one of the first large businesses to make Covid jabs mandatory for its customers. No-one will be allowed on board unless they are fully vaccinated against coronavirus — or rather, almost no-one...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now