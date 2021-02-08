Life Should Covid vaccines be mandatory at work? BL PREMIUM

London — On May 4, a new cruise ship called the Spirit of Adventure is due to leave the English port of Dover on a maiden voyage like no other.

The vessel’s owner, Britain’s over-50s holiday and insurance group Saga, is one of the first large businesses to make Covid jabs mandatory for its customers. No-one will be allowed on board unless they are fully vaccinated against coronavirus — or rather, almost no-one...