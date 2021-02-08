Life How to save the world from long Covid ‘We need to spend whatever it takes on wartime-style mobilisation to make, distribute and inject vaccines’ BL PREMIUM

Paris — When I listen to scientists talk about where we might be a year from now, two main scenarios emerge.

The first one is good: Covid-19 keeps circulating but loses its sting. Most people in rich countries, and the most vulnerable in developing countries, get vaccinated in 2021. The vaccines prevent disease caused by all strains. Covid-19 weakens: once it finds potential victims protected either by vaccination or past infection, it becomes at worst a nasty cold...