Life Microsoft slams Google over threat to shut search engine in Australia

Microsoft has moved to capitalise on Google’s threat to shut its search engine in Australia, throwing its weight behind efforts to make Big Tech pay for news content and offering to transfer small businesses to its rival service Bing at no cost.

The Seattle-based company on Wednesday slammed Google’s threat to exit Australia over the news media bargaining code and said it fully supports a draft law aimed at forcing technology groups to pay news providers for content...