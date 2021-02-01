Life Drugmakers rush to adapt Covid treatments to mutant variants Effectiveness of antibody therapy may be severely diminished by mutated strains of the virus, says Anthony Fauci BL PREMIUM

Covid-19 drugmakers are hunting for new antibodies after warnings that some treatments may prove ineffective against rapidly spreading variants of the coronavirus.

Antibody treatments — such as the one given to Donald Trump when he contracted the virus in October — are used to bolster the immune systems of patients struggling to mount their own response. Trial data suggest the drugs, also known as monoclonal antibody treatment, could also be used as a preventive measure in high-risk settings such as nursing homes...