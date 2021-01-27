How we’ll travel in 2021
The Financial Times travel editor looks at the key trends for the year to come
27 January 2021 - 05:00
Keys to the city
After years of concern over mounting “overtourism”, 2020 was the year that honeypots such as Venice, Dubrovnik, Athens and Barcelona found themselves suddenly and unexpectedly deserted. In 2021, those visitors who do return could find they have the run of the piazzas, parks and promenades, unencumbered by tourist hordes — as well as finding hoteliers and restaurateurs eager to welcome them back. And, given that many national coronavirus vaccination programmes are prioritising older people first, it seems possible that a lucky group of elderly travellers could find themselves in the vanguard, with a unique opportunity in 2021...
