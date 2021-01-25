Life Forget the ‘beginning of the end’, Covid is a permawar Despite the crop of vaccines, the health-care industry expects to fight coronavirus for years BL PREMIUM

London — San Francisco usually experiences an eerie change in January. The city’s casually dressed residents are suddenly infiltrated by thousands of suits, delegates at the annual JPMorgan health-care conference.

This year the conference was held online but the dissonance remained. In the real world, politicians assure us that vaccines herald the beginning of the end of the pandemic. We can hope to see relatives soon. Summer holiday bookings in Europe have surged...