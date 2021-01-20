Life Pandemic resilience of no-alcohol sales lifts industry’s spirits As more people drink less booze, brands are launching sober alternatives to hard liquor BL PREMIUM

When Ruari Fairbairns cofounded drinking moderation start-up One Year No Beer five years ago, the range of alcohol-free alternatives was meagre. Now, he says, it is “totally transformed”.

Low- and no-alcohol drinks were gaining ground before the pandemic and despite the stresses of a turbulent year, drinkers have kept buying them. Resilient sales have spurred big-name spirits and aperitif brands such as Gordon’s and Martini to launch sober alternatives. ..