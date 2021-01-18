Pandemic captures the tech industry at CES 2021
18 January 2021 - 05:04
The Covid-19 pandemic staged a takeover of the world’s largest electronics trade show this week, forcing the event online and dominating the line-up of new gadgets on display.
The 2021 edition of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which traditionally draws tens of thousands of buyers to Las Vegas to see and touch the latest televisions, smartphones and gizmos, still had a few cutting-edge concepts on display...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now