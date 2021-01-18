Life Pandemic captures the tech industry at CES 2021 BL PREMIUM

The Covid-19 pandemic staged a takeover of the world’s largest electronics trade show this week, forcing the event online and dominating the line-up of new gadgets on display.

The 2021 edition of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which traditionally draws tens of thousands of buyers to Las Vegas to see and touch the latest televisions, smartphones and gizmos, still had a few cutting-edge concepts on display...