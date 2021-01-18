Life In uncertain times, certainty is over-rated and over-rewarded BL PREMIUM

Type the words “kind of”, “probably” or “perhaps” into an e-mail in Microsoft Outlook and the program might well tell you to think again. If the artificial intelligence-powered “Microsoft Editor” decides you’re not sounding decisive enough, it will warn you: “Words expressing uncertainty lessen your impact.”

To me, this suggestion encapsulates something we’ve got wrong in society. Leaving aside the extent to which Big Tech is creeping ever further into our lives, it highlights a broader issue: we live in a world that rewards those who speak with conviction — even when that is misplaced — and gives little airtime to those who acknowledge doubt...