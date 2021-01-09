Life Alone together: friendship in a pandemic With communication generally needing to be online, there has been a reset — not in just how we communicate, but with whom BL PREMIUM

During the first lockdown last year, one of my friends created a WhatsApp group. They had a suggestion: every day we send a photo. The catch? It had to be positive.

I was grateful, very quickly, for that chat. We soon failed to send a photo daily, but frequently something would appear, and I would receive an insight into my friend’s world. It was a reassurance. Before I had even clicked on the latest photo I would find myself cheered — here was a friend, thinking of the rest of us. There was something in that alone...