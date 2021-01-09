Alone together: friendship in a pandemic
With communication generally needing to be online, there has been a reset — not in just how we communicate, but with whom
09 January 2021 - 07:40
During the first lockdown last year, one of my friends created a WhatsApp group. They had a suggestion: every day we send a photo. The catch? It had to be positive.
I was grateful, very quickly, for that chat. We soon failed to send a photo daily, but frequently something would appear, and I would receive an insight into my friend’s world. It was a reassurance. Before I had even clicked on the latest photo I would find myself cheered — here was a friend, thinking of the rest of us. There was something in that alone...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now