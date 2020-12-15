Life BIG READ: Flickonomics: who does finance best on screen? BL PREMIUM

A striver from the working-class edge of the big city, dreaming of getting rich in finance, grabs on to the industry’s lower rungs. A powerful executive appears and brings the dreamer into the big game. Cash, sex, cocaine and nice suits await. But the exec turns out to be a ghoul, feeding on the young pilgrim’s ideas and vitality. The hero betrays the boss and finds success on their own, soulful terms.

So runs the Myth of Wall Street, as retold in just about every notable movie or TV drama made about the world of finance. Wall Street, Working Girl, Boiler Room, Trading Places, The Wolf of Wall Street, Margin Call, Billions, Black Monday: all partake in the Myth, to a greater or lesser extent...