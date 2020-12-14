Life Rugby union doesn’t know what has hit it Other sports are changing because of harm to players BL PREMIUM

London — What’s it like to win the Rugby World Cup? Steve Thompson should know, but he doesn’t. He was in the England team that won the 2003 final in Sydney. Yet, aged 42, he has signs of dementia.

“I can’t even remember being in Australia,” he said this week. He is one of eight former professionals preparing to sue rugby union’s governing bodies...