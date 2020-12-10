Why business cannot afford to ignore tech ethics
Using new technology without weighing social impact could cost companies dearly
10 December 2020 - 05:10
From one angle, the pandemic looks like a vindication of “techno-solutionism”. From the more everyday developments of teleconferencing to systems exploiting advanced artificial intelligence (AI), platitudes to the power of innovation abound.
Such optimism smacks of short-termism. Desperate times often call for swift and sweeping solutions, but implementing technologies without regard for their effect is risky and increasingly unacceptable to wider society. The business leaders of the future who buy and deploy such systems face costly repercussions, both financial and reputational...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now