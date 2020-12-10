Life Why business cannot afford to ignore tech ethics Using new technology without weighing social impact could cost companies dearly BL PREMIUM

From one angle, the pandemic looks like a vindication of “techno-solutionism”. From the more everyday developments of teleconferencing to systems exploiting advanced artificial intelligence (AI), platitudes to the power of innovation abound.

Such optimism smacks of short-termism. Desperate times often call for swift and sweeping solutions, but implementing technologies without regard for their effect is risky and increasingly unacceptable to wider society. The business leaders of the future who buy and deploy such systems face costly repercussions, both financial and reputational...