Life Astronauts’ lessons on how to cope — in lockdown and beyond ESA and Nasa training techniques can also help us build better workplace relationships BL PREMIUM

London — If lockdown and social distancing are not enough of a challenge, how would you like to be confined to a research lab with your colleagues for three weeks — 19m under the sea?

Or perhaps you would prefer to be left in a cave system, isolated from the outside world with no natural light, minimal privacy and limited equipment for hygiene and comfort?..