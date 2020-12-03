Life DeepMind claims major breakthrough in understanding proteins Discovery may dramatically speed up discovery of new drugs BL PREMIUM

London — DeepMind, the UK-based artificial intelligence (AI) company owned by Alphabet, has said it can predict the structure of proteins, a breakthrough that could dramatically speed up the discovery of new drugs.

Scientists have spent decades trying to work out how proteins, which begin as strings of chemical compounds, fold into three-dimensional shapes, which then define their behaviour...