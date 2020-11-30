Life Health misinformation pollutes the web, with consequences for all Conspiracy theories about vaccines could affect how smoothly the world recovers from the coronavirus crisis BL PREMIUM

Unspeakable dangers lurk everywhere. A new class of Covid-19 vaccines will turn humans into monkeys. The landscape is studded with 5G masts that transmit coronavirus.

Except that monkey-generating vaccines and virus-spreading telecommunications infrastructure do not exist (unless an infected person touches or coughs on a 5G mast, leaving traces of virus for others to pick up). The real threat comes from these conspiratorial fictions polluting the “infosphere”, the online information environment to which a person is exposed daily...