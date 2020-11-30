Health misinformation pollutes the web, with consequences for all
Conspiracy theories about vaccines could affect how smoothly the world recovers from the coronavirus crisis
30 November 2020 - 05:05
Unspeakable dangers lurk everywhere. A new class of Covid-19 vaccines will turn humans into monkeys. The landscape is studded with 5G masts that transmit coronavirus.
Except that monkey-generating vaccines and virus-spreading telecommunications infrastructure do not exist (unless an infected person touches or coughs on a 5G mast, leaving traces of virus for others to pick up). The real threat comes from these conspiratorial fictions polluting the “infosphere”, the online information environment to which a person is exposed daily...
