Best books of 2020: Travel Tom Robbins selects his must-read titles

Without Ever Reaching the Summit, by Paolo Cognetti, Harvill Secker, 160 pages

A breath of fresh air for mountain-lovers currently in confinement, this slim, elegant account follows Cognetti’s trek through the remote Dolpo region of northwestern Nepal. It’s a travel journal, a literary homage to Peter Matthiessen’s The Snow Leopard and a eulogy to the purity of life at high altitude. The sparse, graceful prose (translated from Italian by Stash Luczkiw) reflects the barren landscape and the author’s joy in paring back the distractions of modern life...