Thanks for polluting the planet: e-mails blamed for climate change UK research suggests 'unnecessary' online small talk is increasing carbon emissions

British officials working on plans to tackle climate change have alighted on a new threat to the planet: millions of unnecessary e-mails sent every day, including those that say nothing more than thanks.

The UK, which is hosting the UN COP26 climate-change summit in Glasgow next year, is looking at innovative ways to cut carbon emissions — and the footprint left by web users has drawn its attention...