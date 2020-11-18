Life Sony’s flashy PS5 launch aims to affirm Japan’s gadget prowess Games console arrives amid a broader march of consumer electronics away from what the country once did so well BL PREMIUM

When Sony denied last week that it was planning any kind of launch event for its new PlayStation 5 console, that was only sort of true. Tokyo’s daily Covid-count was rising alarmingly into “third wave” territory, most of the initial sales of the machine were online anyway and no right-minded corporation wants its name associated with a pandemic cluster.

But when you have spent 74 years building your brand on consumer products — and have as powerful and deep-pocketed a rival as Microsoft on your tail — a flashy launch is tough to resist.