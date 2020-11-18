Life MICHAEL SKAPINKER: Can Boeing’s 737 Max regain passengers’ trust? Findings of an investigation into the plane’s development have shattered faith in the manufacturer and its regulators BL PREMIUM

The EU Aviation Safety Agency is expected to allow the Boeing 737 Max to start flying again before the end of the year. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is yet to give its go-ahead, but American Airlines has provisionally scheduled the plane’s return for December 29.

American realises passengers may be nervous. Boeing 737 Max aircraft were grounded worldwide last year after two crashes killed 346 people. To provide reassurance, American has drawn up plans for corporate customers to tour the plane and hear from experts. The airline says passengers will be able to see if they are booked on a 737 Max and will be able to change to another flight if they wish. “If a customer doesn’t want to fly on the 737 Max, they won’t have to,” American said.