Gorillas with a twist: on a Covid-era safari in Rwanda
Trickles of lucky tourists are returning for a socially distanced audience with the great apes
18 November 2020 - 05:05
The rule of six, mask wearing, even social distancing — the gorillas of Rwanda have seen it all.
Because the 1,000 or so mountain gorillas are genetically so close to humans, they are also susceptible to Covid-19. The Rwandan government, which has done a commendable job preventing the spread of the disease among its 12-million people, has ramped up protocols to protect its gorillas too.
