Swedish streaming company aims to be Netflix’s main challenger in Europe
Nent will also take on Disney and HBO in ‘strikingly ambitious’ plan to push beyond Scandinavia
12 November 2020 - 05:00
A Swedish TV streaming company is positioning itself as a European challenger to Netflix as it pushes out from its Scandinavian stronghold further into the continent and the US by offering a mix of Nordic drama and sport.
Nordic Entertainment Group (Nent) said on Tuesday it would enter Poland and the US next year, as well as the three Baltic states and five other unnamed European countries by 2023, as it seeks to compete in a global streaming market dominated by US players such as Netflix, Disney, HBO and Amazon.
