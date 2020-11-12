Life How social media is opening a new generation gap Gen Z disapproves of millennials sharing private data, using emojis and even having e-mail addresses BL PREMIUM

After months of daily video calls, I’m sorry to report that many of us are looking into our cameras at a deeply unfashionable angle.

I thought propping my laptop up was standard but it turns out to be a distinct marker of age. To teenagers, the distorting, downward-pointing camera angle that millennials consider flattering is the Zoom equivalent of slipping on a pair of boot cut jeans and sending out a hundred Facebook friend requests, that is, completely tragic.