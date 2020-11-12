How social media is opening a new generation gap
Gen Z disapproves of millennials sharing private data, using emojis and even having e-mail addresses
12 November 2020 - 05:00
After months of daily video calls, I’m sorry to report that many of us are looking into our cameras at a deeply unfashionable angle.
I thought propping my laptop up was standard but it turns out to be a distinct marker of age. To teenagers, the distorting, downward-pointing camera angle that millennials consider flattering is the Zoom equivalent of slipping on a pair of boot cut jeans and sending out a hundred Facebook friend requests, that is, completely tragic.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now