Life Covid vaccine breakthrough fuels broad global equity rally Airlines, hotels and plane makers biggest winners while beneficiaries of the pandemic flag BL PREMIUM

Global stock markets roared on Monday as companies hit hardest by the pandemic led a share rally after Pfizer and BioNTech revealed a breakthrough in the race to find a Covid-19 vaccine.

The drugmakers’ announcement that a vaccine had been found to be more than 90% effective in a late-stage trial ricocheted through asset markets already rising on optimism over Joe Biden’s victory in the US presidential election.