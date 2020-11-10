What does a Biden presidency mean for the world?
From trade to climate, the president-elect has vowed to restore US leadership and repair relations with allies
10 November 2020 - 05:10
Washington — Joe Biden has promised to end Donald Trump’s isolationist, disruptive approach to global relations. But a Biden administration bid to restore US leadership will require time and political capital at a time when the superpower’s global role stands in doubt at home and abroad.
While diplomats are not likely to hear the phrase “America first” for a while, Biden will face challenges including countering China, re-entering the nuclear deal with Iran, resetting relations with Europe and dealing with the fallout of Brexit on the relationship with the UK.
