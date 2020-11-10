Virgin claims hyperloop trial success with passengers
10 November 2020 - 05:06
People have travelled in a superfast vacuum tube for the first time, in a small step for the hyperloop technology whose backers hope to revolutionise how we travel later in this century.
Backers say the system could allow passengers to be propelled in small pods along hyperloops’ low-pressure tubes at speeds as fast as 1,078km/h over long distances.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now