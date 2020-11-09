Life Reality TV presidency cancelled after four-year run The Donald Trump administration packed a lot of drama into one term BL PREMIUM

As soon as US media called the election for Joe Biden, Democrats started promoting “Adiós Trump” T-shirts, in what was a fitting way to mark the end of a presidency that was launched with racist attacks on Mexicans.

After four years of chaos and tens of thousands of tweets from the president, the former reality TV star will depart the White House after a record number of Americans gave him a taste of his own medicine: you’re fired!