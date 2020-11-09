Reality TV presidency cancelled after four-year run
The Donald Trump administration packed a lot of drama into one term
09 November 2020 - 14:01
As soon as US media called the election for Joe Biden, Democrats started promoting “Adiós Trump” T-shirts, in what was a fitting way to mark the end of a presidency that was launched with racist attacks on Mexicans.
After four years of chaos and tens of thousands of tweets from the president, the former reality TV star will depart the White House after a record number of Americans gave him a taste of his own medicine: you’re fired!
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now