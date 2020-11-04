Life The hidden dangers of orphaned data We assume our medical records, tax returns and travel documents are safe, but often they are not BL PREMIUM

There is a cynical old saying in the cybersecurity business: “There are two types of companies — those that have been hacked and those that don’t know it yet.”

Internet security providers can often seem as though they expend more energy scaremongering than in online protection. But a recent experience makes me worry that the cliché is not pessimistic enough. The real problem is that most of us will never find out when our personal data goes astray.