Life MICHAEL SKAPINKER: It’s time for paperless passports Our existing systems are not up to the task and the pandemic offers a chance for a rethink BL PREMIUM

The coronavirus crisis will ebb one day but we now know what a pandemic is. A likely lingering legacy will be a reluctance to touch what others have touched. The screens against which we flatten our boarding passes at the airport departure gates, for example. US immigration fingerprint machines. The e-gate slots we slide our passports into. Not to mention passports themselves: how comfortable will we feel handing them over at check-in, boarding and immigration? How comfortable will the people we hand them to feel?

This crisis should spur the travel industry into rethinking how it returns: leaner, greener — and more alert to its passengers’ health.