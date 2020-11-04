MICHAEL SKAPINKER: It’s time for paperless passports
Our existing systems are not up to the task and the pandemic offers a chance for a rethink
04 November 2020 - 05:04
The coronavirus crisis will ebb one day but we now know what a pandemic is. A likely lingering legacy will be a reluctance to touch what others have touched. The screens against which we flatten our boarding passes at the airport departure gates, for example. US immigration fingerprint machines. The e-gate slots we slide our passports into. Not to mention passports themselves: how comfortable will we feel handing them over at check-in, boarding and immigration? How comfortable will the people we hand them to feel?
This crisis should spur the travel industry into rethinking how it returns: leaner, greener — and more alert to its passengers’ health.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now