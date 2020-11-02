From spas to psychedelics — the history of ‘wellness’
Prepandemic, the wellness economy was worth $4.2-trillion, according to the Global Wellness Institute. It’s a contemporary obsession now addressed by two British writers, each of whom has set out to explore the origins of wellness. Their two journeys share a vast breadth of historical scope, though their cultural co-ordinates differ wildly. As bookends for a curious investigation, they make compelling counterparts.
In Health, Hedonism & Hypochondria, academic and theologian Ian Bradley focuses his gaze on spas, the “pioneers of the vast modern wellness industry”. He begins with Greek and Roman thermal mineral springs, and ends with a rather sad tour of the one-time pinnacles of European spa grandeur (now eclipsed by beach resorts in Asia, Africa and the Caribbean). Building these temples to physical health, Bradley posits, also laid a foundation for a broader social and cultural understanding of wellbeing.
